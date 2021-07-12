You Really Need to Quit Twitter

Caitlin Flanagan on the parasite that is Twitter:

Twitter is a parasite that burrows deep into your brain, training you to respond to the constant social feedback of likes and retweets. That takes only a week or two. Human psychology is pathetically simple to manipulate. Once you’re hooked, the parasite becomes your master, and it changes the way you think. Even now, I’m dopesick, dying to go back.

This applies to all social media regardless of which it is, or how you interact with it. I don’t miss leaving Twitter at all, it’s been fantastic. Even Reddit use I waning for me as I spend more time reading and writing than ever (you might have noticed the up tick in writing that’s because I don’t waste the time on scrolling endless feeds).

That said, her sons sound a little annoying to be around.

Posted by Ben Brooks