GORUCK just dropped some GR1 Field Pocket in Multicam Tropic — a favorite of mine — and they are not USA made which means the price is nicely set at $50. (They also released Multicam Black and Black at the same price.)

I think this is the best size of these GORUCK makes, and I have a ton. Also, pockets in camo are super fun, so indulge.

Find them here. (GR2 Field Pockets in the same colors too.)

Posted by Ben Brooks