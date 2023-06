Yesterday GORUCK released the long awaited (by me at least) MACV-2 Boot. The big change is the outsole on this — it’s not very hiking/grippy looking. GORUCK’s product page goes into a good amount of detail on the changes, which all seem great for using the boot for rucking. It does, visually, lose a bit of the stealth astethic and will likely be harder to pull off as a daily boot.

I ruck every day, and I wear only MACV boots. I snagged a new pair to try, can’t wait. Buy here.