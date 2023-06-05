Member Journal — 6/5/23

Maybe I won’t have as many typos now, and maybe we can figure out how to make devices lighter?

This week: WWDC time; iPad Mini setup; iPadsOS and low storage; Generative AI.

You must be a member to read the rest of this article. (Already a member? Log In.)

Note: This site makes use of affiliate links where and when possible. These links may earn this site money when utilized.

BECOME A MEMBER

Join Today, for Exclusive Access.

Click to Join

Posted

in

,

by

Ben Brooks