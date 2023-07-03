Member Journal — 7/3/23

This week: I did a thing with pockets; Old Filson v New Filson; Product Photos; WiFi SSD.
You must be a member to read the rest of this article. (Already a member? Log In.)
What is better: new FIlson or old Filson; and other minutiae such as terrible backpack product photos.
This week: I did a thing with pockets; Old Filson v New Filson; Product Photos; WiFi SSD.
You must be a member to read the rest of this article. (Already a member? Log In.)
Note: This site makes use of affiliate links where and when possible. These links may earn this site money when utilized.