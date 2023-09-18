Member Journal — 9/18/23

This week: family travel products we love; headphones; and that boring af Apple event.
You must be a member to read the rest of this article. (Already a member? Log In.)
I told you wired headphones are a thing, and some travel gear my family loves—and the boring Apple event stuff.
This week: family travel products we love; headphones; and that boring af Apple event.
You must be a member to read the rest of this article. (Already a member? Log In.)
Note: This site makes use of affiliate links where and when possible. These links may earn this site money when utilized.