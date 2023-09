Member Journal — 9/4/23

Why you should not give into the notion that a smart watch is ideal, and a phone is a better camera, and other musings.

This week: camera software; smart watches and real watches; focus and energy; Tesla; and a reminder of why you should focus on being where you are, and not where your phone says you need to be.

You must be a member to read the rest of this article. (Already a member? Log In.)