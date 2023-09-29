The Upgrade Shirt from Bruce Layman’s ‘A Well Worn Dispatch’

Bruce is a legend (and friend) in the Brooks Review Discord for many things, but especially for his style advice he gives us on a near daily basis. He launched a newsletter sharing this advice with his first post ‘The Upgrade Shirt’ — it is fantastic. I bought two shirts per his advice.

This newsletter is probably the best thing to happen for men’s fashion this year. Practical advice, not runway show advice. Want to dress better, but you think fashion blogs have lost their damned minds? This is for you (and me). I can’t wait for the next one from him.

(If you aren’t into newsletters, you can follow the posts on his blog, right here.