The Brooks Review

Member Journal — 10/2/23

Don’t be a needy bitch because you wanted fake internet points for how light you packed, and other annoyances I have been thinking about.

This week: packing shit; simple shit; leveling shit; Substack shit — lots of shit.

You must be a member to read the rest of this article. (Already a member? Log In.)

Note: This site makes use of affiliate links where and when possible. These links may earn this site money when utilized.

BECOME A MEMBER

Join Today, for Exclusive Access.

Click to Join

Posted

in

,

by

Ben Brooks