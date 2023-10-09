The Brooks Review

Member Journal — 10/9/23

You’re not that special and you are glossing over all the real issues, without actually wanting to take a stand which very much will make life uncomfortable for you in some way — so take a breath and think about RTO and Remote Work.

This week: all about remote work and return to the office mandates, and I very much suspect no one will agree with me.

You must be a member to read the rest of this article. (Already a member? Log In.)

Note: This site makes use of affiliate links where and when possible. These links may earn this site money when utilized.

BECOME A MEMBER

Join Today, for Exclusive Access.

Click to Join

Posted

in

,

by

Ben Brooks