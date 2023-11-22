Everyday Wear Ramping Back Up

Wear better clothing, Everyday Wear is here to help.

I don’t want to over promise here, but Steve and I are ramping back up our writing over on Everyday Wear. A lot of smaller things going on, so if you forgot this site existed, hop on over.

I recently wrote up: Proper Cloth’s Reda Merino fabric; Relwen’s Flyweight Flex Blazer; White’s Perry Boots; and did another undershirt round up. Steve also wrote up Filson’s Draftsman chinos, which I am a big fan of as well.

We’ve got a bunch more to come. So stay tuned.

Of course, Steve and I don’t focus on fashion and style, so to cover that edge of the spectrum, I recommend A Well Worn Dispatch.