The Brooks Review

Member Journal — 11/13/23

When you have a pretty great idea, solid hardware skills, but no concept of taste.

This week: thoughts on that AI Pin; using a mouse with my iPad; a new keyboard; and the actors strike is over.

You must be a member to read the rest of this article. (Already a member? Log In.)

Note: This site makes use of affiliate links where and when possible. These links may earn this site money when utilized.

Ben Brooks