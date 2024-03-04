At the end of last week GORUCK released their Heritage Shoulder Bag. It’s essentially the old shoulder bag from way back when but in waxed canvas. A lot of people have asked me since I posted my review years ago if I would sell them that bag (I sold it long ago, regrettably), so now’s your chance to go snag a new one for yourself. The price is pretty stellar on this too.
GORUCK Heritage Shoulder Bag Released
A great price too.
Note: This site makes use of affiliate links where and when possible. These links may earn this site money when utilized.
