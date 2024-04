Quick count: I have four pairs of ROKA sunglasses. They all are in my car next to my drivers seat. You might be thinking “that’s overkill”, and yet what I am thinking is “could I get away with one more pair?”

These sunglasses are supremely lightweight, the lenses are excellent, and the style range is fantastic. In fact, my only complaint with ROKA, is that the Phantom XL seems discontinued before I could get a preferred style in it. (The Phantom, though, is still around.)

My favorite is the Hunter 2.0, and it’s $135 right now.