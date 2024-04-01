Member Journal — 4/1/24

This week: what I want from new iPads; the DMA stand off I am loving; Firewalla; watch updates; and loafers.
You must be a member to read the rest of this article. (Already a member? Log In.)
What I am looking for in new iPads, with some DMA and loafer thoughts.
This week: what I want from new iPads; the DMA stand off I am loving; Firewalla; watch updates; and loafers.
You must be a member to read the rest of this article. (Already a member? Log In.)
Note: This site makes use of affiliate links where and when possible. These links may earn this site money when utilized.