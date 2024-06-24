Member Journal — 6/24/24

This week: Raspberry Pi 5; Perplexity; FaceID Protected Apps; and Paying for the ‘Original Promise’.
You must be a member to read the rest of this article. (Already a member? Log In.)
Remember how publishers flocked to Facebook to gain readers, then told Facebook to start paying them, and then Facebook stopped letting them share instead? That feels like where we are headed with Perplexity/AI and publishers.
This week: Raspberry Pi 5; Perplexity; FaceID Protected Apps; and Paying for the ‘Original Promise’.
You must be a member to read the rest of this article. (Already a member? Log In.)
Note: This site makes use of affiliate links where and when possible. These links may earn this site money when utilized.