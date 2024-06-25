High Twist: More Bond, Less Daly

Get ready to up your polo game as Bruce and Ben dive into the world of this versatile wardrobe staple! From fabric choices to styling tips, they’ll help you navigate the difference between looking like James Bond versus John Daly on the golf course. Learn why performance fabrics might not be your best bet and discover how to wear polos for various occasions, from casual outings to dressier events. With practical advice on fit, tucking vs untucking, and color choices, this episode will have you rethinking your approach to the classic polo shirt.