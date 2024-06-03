The Brooks Review

Member Journal — 6/3/24

My Freeform wishlist since I am the only user, and making a native iOS app in 15 minutes flat.

This week: iOS/iPadOS 18 wishlist; and what tech writers get wrong about AI.

You must be a member to read the rest of this article. (Already a member? Log In.)

Note: This site makes use of affiliate links where and when possible. These links may earn this site money when utilized.

BECOME A MEMBER

Join Today, for Exclusive Access.

Click to Join

Posted

in

,

by

Ben Brooks