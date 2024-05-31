What I Carried to The Office

End of this week marked my last day going into that office, so I thought it would be a good point in time to capture what my daily carry gear had been going back and forth from my house to the office. And more than a few people have been requesting updates on this kit.
Here goes:
- Filson 24hr Tin Cloth Briefcase Otter Green: this has been my go to bag for over a year and one that I am perfectly happy with.
- Observer Collection Papa w/ Tactile Turn Slim Short Side Click and two Passport sized notebooks. AircardE and personal calling cards. This particular setup usually goes everywhere with me, it’s very handy to keep around.
- Travelers Company Regular Notebookbag with two inserts and AirCard E (TSL x Baum Kuchen Cover used for a bit also): my got to notetaking and thinking notebook when I have the luxury of a desk, or plenty of space to carry it.
- Epperson Mountaineering Packable Large Climb Tote: I am not sure I ever used this save for the last day when I was packing up all my stuff. I mostly carried it as a just in case bag.
- Sharpie Extrafine Tip: I’ve never regretted keeping these in my bag.
- OHTO Ceramic Rollerball Pen: solid build, seems fancy, is inexpensive. Perfect pen to keep easy access to for those moments when anyone wants to borrow a pen.
- Forsvarets Hudsalva: this is one of those items where once you try it, you always keep it around. It’s very good at handling very dry or chapped skin. I always keep it on hand in my bags.
- Live the Creed FAK w/ Trauma Shears: This is a nice pre-packaged FAK, I added a set of trauma shears to the back of it. Don’t let the images fool you on this, it’s way bulkier than they make it look.
- Nitecore 10k with Nomad Goods ChargeKey: I am overly paranoid about running out of battery power. I’ve never used or needed this at the office. It’s fantastic for travel though.
- Yuruliku 3 Pen Case
- Montblanc Meisterstuck Rollerball: when shit is really serious.
- Alpha Executive Pen: what I grab if I might stick the pen in my pocket.
- Montblanc PIX: my new favorite pen.
- Calling Cards: backups.
- Backup ink refills: never have too many, they all take MB rollerball refills.
- Hardgraft Content Cable Case Medium
- Outlier Grid Linen Wash Cloth: comes in handy if I feel greasy, or I spill something.
- GORUCK Shemagh: never leave home without one, rarely use this one.
- Boo Boo Kit w/ Contact Lens Case: a few bandaids, blister care, meds, and contact lens cases.
- Single Use Super Glue: this stuff takes up no space, and can be magic to have on hand.
- Rooth Ear Plugs: wearing these in loud places is so nice.
- HDS Tactical Rotary: my backup light.
- 3” Chem Light: takes up no space, adds no weight, makes me feel better to have on hand.
- AirTag: just in case.
- Swiss Army Knife EVO: always nice to have one of these on hand.
- Ikigai Case with Advil, Allergy, and Lactaid: go to meds.
- Magcube 65W Charger: insanely small for how fast it can charge.
- Zippo w/ Yellow Flame Insert: butane+Zippo, what more could you want.
- USB-C EarPods: cables4life
- 2x USB-C Cables: Probably overkill, I had no idea there were two in here. I carry Anker cables.
- iPad Pro 12.9” w/ Magic Keyboard: always.
- Snow Peak Kanpai Coffee Mug: a stupid luxury I love.
Most of that stuff I barely used or needed. I could have carried far less, and yet that was as slimmed down as I felt comfortable being at any point in time.