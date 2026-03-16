Member Journal – 3/16/26

This week: it’s not just that words matter, it’s that you need to use words which people understand — that matters a lot more.
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Technically if we keep deleting all records, then everything is basically unprecedented, I guess.
This week: it’s not just that words matter, it’s that you need to use words which people understand — that matters a lot more.
You must be a member to read the rest of this article. (Already a member? Log In.)
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