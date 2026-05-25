Member Journal — 5/25/26

This week: random (and short) thoughts on AI and builders; the crunch of busy; and sketchy software.
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Some random thoughts about software, AI and being busy.
This week: random (and short) thoughts on AI and builders; the crunch of busy; and sketchy software.
You must be a member to read the rest of this article. (Already a member? Log In.)
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