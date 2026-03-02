Member Journal — 3/2/26

This week: why Apple lock in is a real issue, and how I’ve moved out of it in many areas.
You must be a member to read the rest of this article. (Already a member? Log In.)
by
on
There’s a very large world of software, which likely fits your needs more specifically.
This week: why Apple lock in is a real issue, and how I’ve moved out of it in many areas.
You must be a member to read the rest of this article. (Already a member? Log In.)
This website makes use of affiliate links whenever possible, these links may earn the site money by clicking them.
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.