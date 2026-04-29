Gear Report — 4/29/26

This week: thoughts on computing, dropping the iPad Pro and stuff like that.
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What would happen if I ditch the iPad Pro, and other computing thoughts.
This week: thoughts on computing, dropping the iPad Pro and stuff like that.
You must be a member to read the rest of this article. (Already a member? Log In.)
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