Gear Report — 4/8/26

This week: new gear; and some recommendation updates.
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Some great new stuff, some great old stuff, and some not great old stuff.
This week: new gear; and some recommendation updates.
You must be a member to read the rest of this article. (Already a member? Log In.)
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