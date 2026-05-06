Gear Report — 5/6/26

This week: new gear, and some thoughts on other gear for late spring 2026.
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A few new gear items, and some thoughts on a few gear categories.
This week: new gear, and some thoughts on other gear for late spring 2026.
You must be a member to read the rest of this article. (Already a member? Log In.)
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