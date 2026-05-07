Himali Equilibrium Stretch Pants

Note: this item was sent for review.

I’ve been wanting to grab a pair of these to try for a while now, so when Himali offered to send me this review sample, I was pretty pumped. That, coupled with the unseasonably warm weather, meant I was able to quickly put these pants through the paces.

These are a fantastic lightweight pair of jogger-adjacent pants, which breathe well, move well, and offer some solid protection. They are a strong contender for my warm-weather go-to pants.

Product Details

These are very lightweight, coming in at 14.5 oz for a size medium. I selected size large, and the waist is spot on, though with my longer legs, the length is a touch shorter than I would like. Wearable, but on the edge for my 6′-3″ height. The fit is tapered — again, think something like a jogger — but with a little more room through the thigh and calf than you see in most jogger styles today. This is a very good thing; tight pants are restrictive.

They are made from an 88% Polyester and 12% Spandex blend, giving you 4-way stretch. The material is thin, but not paper-thin, and very smooth and pleasant to the hand. The waist is elastic, with drawstring, and there are 3 pockets around the pants.

I’m pretty happy with the cut and materials here.

In Use

Here’s what Himali says about these:

The Equilibrium Climbing Pants were made for days spend on rock. High Stretch, Breathable, Abrasion Resistant, and made with a harness in mind. The hidden thigh pocket easily holds most phones, your keys, or a mid-session snack, but is sleek enough to go undetected when not in use. A thick elastic waistband holds these pants where they should be while remaining comfortable during dynamic movement (they also have a hidden drawstring for additional security). We know that most outdoor climbing sessions also require an approach, so we made sure that they look good and function well on hikes. You could even pull them off as a winter running pant (at least, that’s what our gear testers did).

These do really feel like a pair of pants that you can do any active thing in, and they’ll work well.

I’ve only worn these up to about 60°F thus far, but I have worn them down to around 45°F, and even under differing exertion levels, I’ve found them to be universally comfortable. In the cooler weather, during lower exertion, I stayed surprisingly warm with the pants easily shrugging off light breezes and chills. In warmer temps, under heavier exertion, I never once felt clammy or stuffy wearing these.

I’ve also been supremely impressed with the mobility on these. Adding that much spandex means that the pants move freely with your leg, without bunching or pulling in any way.

I also found the waistband to be very nice, with just the right sizing, and pressure from the elastic such that the pants stay put, but don’t feel like they are squeezing you to death. The band is very nice feeling and is well done.

I’ve only found a couple of areas I wish I could change:

If I could get a little more length for my long legs, that would be amazing. They are a touch longer than a standard “size large” jogger I would buy, so most people should find the length great. I would love the front hand pockets to be a little deeper than they are, so my phone would sit a little more securely in them. Minor issue, but would be a nice revision.

What really seals the deal for me on these is the general cut. It’s a nice tapered pattern, which helps to keep your pants from ‘swishing’ against themselves around the calf/ankles. But at the same time, the leg is cut a little wider than you might expect, so there’s a little more flow to the material, and a lot more comfort as nothing is tight against my legs. This is a great cut, and I am a big fan.

Overall

I’m a big fan of these pants, and they are certainly going to get a lot of wear. They have been great for my morning rucking, and they’ll be just as great as the weather warms up out on the trails, especially for those who like to keep things light.

Recommended.

Buy here, $110