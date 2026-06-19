Indigosea OG107 Field Fatigue Pant

Note: this item was provided for review.

I had not tried anything from Indigosea before receiving these pants, but immediately I was taken by the hand feel. Solid, but soft. These are a fatigue-style pant, which basically means the pockets are sewn to the face of the garment (patch pockets) and they are cut wider and straighter. Effectively, something straight from the WWII-era playbook for soldiers (at least US soldiers).

These are also an exceptional value, and very comfortable.

Materials & Specs

Here’s the rundown (from the website):

Two simple patch pockets on the front with slash openings.

Two simple patch pockets on the back, each secured with a buttoned flap.

Straight leg cut.

Waist adjustment tabs on the back.

Button fly.

Sewing thread: American & Efird.

This material is an authentic cotton sateen weighing 9-ounce/yd² before washing. After the garment-washing process, the fabric weight is 10-ounce/yd². We used combed ring-spun yarn for both the warp and weft, and added slub yarn to create the genuine rough texture of Vietnam War-era fabric. The face side of the fabric is characterized by its filling effect weave.

The rise is stated as “standard,” but I think they will feel like a higher rise compared to most pants you buy today. It’s a great rise, but if you tend to wear lower rise pants, then these will feel higher than that. To me, I’d say they are a smidge higher than Levis 501s. They are great.

I’ve washed these loads, worn them to dinners, out and about, and even to move boxes around in. They have held up well through all that, which is nice as they seem pretty durable. The cut is wide and straight, so they move well, but you might be surprised by that at first.

Wear and Style

I really like these pants, and they might be the first pair of fatigue pants I can say that about. I get a lot of compliments when I wear them as well.

The color is spot on — quite rich to start, but I do think it’s faded a little since then, in a fully good fading sort of way. As mentioned above, the hand feel on this material is fantastic: soft and smooth.

Where patch pockets get you usually is that they dump all your stuff out of the pockets. These certainly are not immune to that, but fully less annoying than any others I have worn.

I love the button tab adjusters, as they help keep the pants comfortable without the need of a belt.

Because the legs on these are wider and straight, you do tend to need to match the style with your shirt. Fitted tailored shirting will look off. A little more flow is needed, but if you capture that, then the look is excellent.

The fabric weight is interesting. It feels substantial in hand, but wears a touch cooler since the pants have extra room and flow to them. Thus I can wear these in 75–80°F weather without issue, but I also stay comfortable down into the 50s.

The fly on these is worth noting, as it’s substantial. It’s wide and the buttons are large, but it’s functional. It’s not something I typically note, but I did notice it right away.

All in all, as a workwear/Americana style pant, these really hit the mark. Good material, great cut, and good fit.

Overall

While testing these I moved, which meant that a certain amount of my clothing was packed away. I could have packed these away, but they were instead one of three pairs I kept out. I kept them out because I really like wearing these.

I very much recommend these. Oh, but what about the price? These are $59.

Buy here, $59