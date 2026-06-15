Member Journal — 6/15/26

This week: some random musings that have been bouncing around in my head.
You must be a member to read the rest of this article. (Already a member? Log In.)
by
on
Random thoughts from water glasses to cars.
This week: some random musings that have been bouncing around in my head.
You must be a member to read the rest of this article. (Already a member? Log In.)
This website makes use of affiliate links whenever possible, these links may earn the site money by clicking them.
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.