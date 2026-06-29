Member Journal — 6/29/26

This week: Om, Macs, and iPhones.

## We Lost a Good One

This past week, Om Malik passed. That was sad news to hear across the tech-blogosphere, as he’s been a staple for a very long time. He was a kind man. Not someone I was close enough with where I’d say he was a friend, but certainly an acquaintance.

The type of guy who would send me the odd email, which would lead to a back-and-forth email conversation which might last months. He’d ask me for advice on a new blog or newsletter setup. Why me? I don’t know, but I always loved his curiosity.

The type of guy who, when I was looking for work and reached out to him, put me in touch with the founder and CEO of a company in mere hours. A nice guy. A genuine guy. We shared emails, video chats, and the like, but never found ourselves in the same locale at the same time.

The world is a little less bright without him.

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