Member Journal — 7/6/26

This week: thoughts on living with Linux and a Framework.
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Life on Linux is not as bad and hard as you might worry.
This week: thoughts on living with Linux and a Framework.
You must be a member to read the rest of this article. (Already a member? Log In.)
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