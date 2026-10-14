Gear Report — 10/13/26

This week: how I made a table saw choice amid a sea of absolutely garbage information.
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How I went through decision making for a category with terrible reviews.
This week: how I made a table saw choice amid a sea of absolutely garbage information.
You must be a member to read the rest of this article. (Already a member? Log In.)
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