Gear Report — 11/11/26

This week: my personal Black Friday sale.

The Goods

I am selling everything listed below, there’s an item or two in the Discourse not listed here, but otherwise it’s all here. Shipping is included in the price, but it’s the cheapest possible shipping option which still has tracking (generally USPS ground advantage). I only ship to US addresses, I ain’t got time for international shipping. If you buy two things, take 10% off the order total, more than two? 20% off your order total. Sweet deal.

Email me to buy: ben@benbrooks.me

Vosteed Porcupine TiSlim $100

Comes with box. Edge is perfect, some snail trails on the handle. Great knife.

ZT 0512 AUTO ZT TI VBRZ MIC CNVS/CRUWEAR VBRZ $120

No box, edge is perfect. Some marks on the blade coating, and snail trails on the handle.

Benchmade Anonimus $165

No box, comes with Artamus Carry sheath instead of the stock one. I will leave that lanyard on there. I’ve sharpened this, and it’s crispy. Blade coating has some marks from use.

Jack Wolf Knives Gateway Eureka Slipjoint, CamoCarbon Watermelon Sugar Handles, Belt Satin 14C28N $60

No box, basically new, I carried it only 10 times or so.

Tactile Knife Bexar Nitro $185

Limited edition Bexar. Some marks on the handle that are very hard to see. No box. I’ve sharpened this, excellent condition.

Rivery MFG Zero Original Aluminum $40

A little utility knife blade holder thing which snaps closed in a very satisfying fashion. No box.

Laulima Hoku Clicky Aluminum, 4500k 519a $220

Excellent condition, no box, takes a 10440 cell. Some light marks on the body.

Laulima Ion Slim 4500k 519a Convoy Dual Driver $220

This is the aluminum model, and takes a 14500, or standard AA battery. No box, the body is clean, but the raw nature makes it look a little more marked up.

Fred Carter Intergral Hunter $155

I put a fresh edge on this as I didn’t like the stock profile. It’s neat, heavy, and looks cool. I have used it maybe 3 times on boxes. No box.

Yoshida & Co Porter Hybrid Briefcase $120

Vintage Porter briefcase with two compartments, a laptop area, and luggage pass through. Comes with strap. There’s some just aging on the bag, but it’s good to go. The main material is black X-Pac.

Filson Surveyor Backpack $75

This is a neat bag from Filson, it rolled around in the back of my car for most of its life. I don’t know how or why, but the top handle thing is fraying near the attachment to the bag. It’s a small stupid handle thing anyways. But yeah.

Arc’teryx Granville 16 Backpack $80

I convinced myself I wanted something this water resistant, but I don’t use it. Excellent condition.

Remote Equipment Charlie 25 Backpack $100

Excellent condition, I don’t know what I have or have not removed, but I think most of it is intact, missing waist belt though because those are fucking stupid.

Montbell 50th Anniversary Backpack $90

I love the color of the fabric on this, there’s a lot of interest to it visually. It’s nylon, but looks more like a khaki denim. I don’t know. Anyways, it’s too small for me.

Fjallraven Mesh Backpack Sack $40

This is just a mesh stuff sack thing with backpack straps (kind of) on it.

Amundsen Ditch Hiker Jacket $150

Size is XL, wears like L. I have maybe worn this a dozen times, it’s really nice, but I just never seem to need it. Very lightweight cotton.

Beyond Clothing Lochi Reversible Jacket (standard line) $50

This is the non-Alpha variant. I like how warm this is, it’s a Large Long/Tall. It is just two colors which don’t work for me very well. A muted green on one side, or reverse it and you have a very subtle black camo type pattern.

If you are interested, first email for any given item gets that item.