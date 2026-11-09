Member Journal — 11/9/26

This week: you should own things you want to use.
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Do you prefer function or aesthetics, both? Or something else.
This week: you should own things you want to use.
You must be a member to read the rest of this article. (Already a member? Log In.)
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