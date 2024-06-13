The Brooks Review

Note: these were provided for review.

Pioneer Carry asked me a while back if there was anything I’d like to check out from the brand in addition to the backpacks they’ve been sending over, and I focused in on the Zen Zips which are a pair of tiny little pouches. They had been out of stock, but recently Pioneer Carry was kind enough to send over these cute little pouches, and I’m glad they did.

This a fun and quirky, and a great thing to have on hand.

