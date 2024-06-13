The Brooks Review

Added a few more backpacks to my gear sale, these ones are a little more rare for you. Also I dropped some prices!
Check it out.
More Backpacks for Sale
Oh, I really am selling these.
Packable Tote Bags
Good packable totes are hard to find, here are the best I’ve found.
Since moving to back to an area where carrying your own tote bags for items you purchase is not only recommended, but largely assumed, I’ve been on the hunt for the best packable tote bags. There’s loads of these out there, so here’s what I am liking so far.
Gear Report — 1/7/26
Why did you buy that bag, what do you have in that bag.
Member Journal — 1/5/26
Let me help you look less sloppy. Please.
New Gear for Sale
What is old is new again, come buy some stuff.
Clearing out my closet it a bit, check out what is listed here.
Pioneer Carry Zen Zips
Some well made and handy little pouches.
Note: these were provided for review.
Pioneer Carry asked me a while back if there was anything I’d like to check out from the brand in addition to the backpacks they’ve been sending over, and I focused in on the Zen Zips which are a pair of tiny little pouches. They had been out of stock, but recently Pioneer Carry was kind enough to send over these cute little pouches, and I’m glad they did.
This a fun and quirky, and a great thing to have on hand.
Gear Report — 12/31/25
A bunch of new stuff.
Making a Porter Tanker Bag
So that’s why they cost so much.
This is a stellar video on the process to make a Porter Tanker bag. (h/t to Cody in the Discord for sharing with me.)
Staggering how it’s essentially all by hand. Captivating watch.
Member Journal — 12/29/25
If you want people to read what you write, maybe take a look at how your website looks to readers.
The Best of 2025 is out…
The best shit of 2025.
Just in time for end of year sales, The Best List for 2025 has been published for members. The sections are expanded, while trying to keep it concise. A lot of turmoil this year, so go check it out.
2024’s list is now free for all, and you can see past years here.
The Range Rover P38
A fantastic car, no one should own.
Gear Patrol has a great ode to the Range Rover P38, and as someone who owned a 1998 model year 4.6HSE for a long time I can concur — this is a fantastic vehicle.
But there’s a caveat.
The caveat is that these epitomize the Land Rover stigma of always being in the shop, and thus needing two. In fact, when I met my wife, I had this generation Range Rover — she had to drive me to and from the shop so much, that I am henceforth banned from owning another Land Rover.
That said, these are just a beast of a vehicle. They drive like a tank, they are fantastic off roaders, and smooth on the road. The interior is obnoxiously comfortable, and they have loads of space. I once drove this through 12-14” in snow and ice up a hill without the car flinching while others slid back down. Confidence inspiring.
The V8 is mated to a 4-speed, which is not the smoothest, as it struggles with gearing at modern highway speeds, with constant shifting issues to keep the power in-band.
So, I do think the P38 is stellar, but I also would advise you not own one. Like, at all. Unless it’s a second car you never need to rely on, whether day to day, or on a trip of any kind. It never left me stranded, but I still have error codes and multi-thousand dollar invoices burned into my head.
Member Journal — 12/22/25
How I thought I was prepared, but still had many gaps.
-
Some Thoughts On Home Server Stuff at the End of 2025
Top tips and learnings from my home server usage this last year.
It’s been about a year now since I went really deep on my home server setup, replacing a lot of what I used to pay for with open source, self-hosted, systems which sit right next to me in the office. So I thought I would take a moment to talk through some of the software, and the hardware — what worked well and what didn’t.
Gear Report — 12/17/25
The almost completely backpack gear report.
Member Journal — 12/15/25
Three backpacks is a normal thing, one for each day.
-
Gear Wrap Up 2025
Looking back at the year of gear.
This was an interesting year for gear in a lot of ways — so I thought I would wrap up the year commenting on different gear categories and how they felt over 2025. In some ways there’s a lot of good out there, but in far too many other ways, it was disappointing.
I’ll go category by category.
Gear Report — 12/10/25
Oddball travel items.
Member Journal — 12/8/25
Gear shifts this past year.
Montbell Wickron Long Sleeve T
What an amazing looking and feeling shirt, which fails the odor test.
I was looking to hit a free shipping minimum and tossed in a 50th Anniversary Edition of the Wickron Long Sleeve Tee from Montbell — this is their standard active material which can be found in many variants across the lines of clothing Montbell sells. I’ve been using it for many weeks now, and thought I’d share some quick thoughts.
Generally, there’s better options on the market than this.
Gear Report — 12/3/25
Pretty random selection of new gear this go round.