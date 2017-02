Great post from Viticci going over the power aspects of DEVONthink — aligns well with how I am using the tool thus far. I’ll dive into my thoughts on it more later after I get a better handle on things.

Also, I should note, Viticci is now going to be doing weekly-ish posts on his iPad usage — so that should combine nicely with the weekly posts I do for members here on iPads — if you are looking for more iPad content.

And really, who isn’t looking for more iPad content?