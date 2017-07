Interesting review given that he is coming from my top bag choice, the GR1. If there’s one complaint I heart about the GR1, it’s the weight, but that weight is what makes it so damn good to carry. You don’t notice the weight on your back, but you do notice it when you pick up that damn bag.

Minaal is a brand I’ve never used and one I am constantly asked about. In reading Arslan’s review, I was surprised he concluded by liking it. Though, I’ll admit, the Star Trek comment made me want to try it.