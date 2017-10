Diving into the past a bit this week.

Update on Google Drive: the app has now been implemented to work with Files.app, and has removed the shady shit it does to register with every file type. Small win there, big results. Though, amusingly, macOS server is not a native Files integration — collectively we can all laugh and cry at the same time now. Also, it looks as though Readdle’s Documents app does the same shit Drive did. So that’s fun.

