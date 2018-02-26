iPad Productivity Report — 2/26/18

It’s been a good break a since the last Productivity Report, but I’m back at this week. Taking a look at org charts, hand written note apps, email forward tip, and lastly an app for planning your road trips.

Grafio

I’ve owned copies of OmniGraffle for years, so when I recently needed to make some actual org charts, I naturally went to task in the app. Only moments later to be wrapped in tons of frustration — while the tool can do it, using it on the iPad quickly became and exercise in tedium for something which really should be pretty easy to get laid out initially.

So I did what I normally do and started downloading and testing a ton of apps to see what might work better. Ending finally with Grafio, which has its own flaws, but worked easier and better than any other app I tried for this task, OmniGraffle included.

The big difference for me was over how much control I wanted when making this, versus how easy I wanted the tool to be. Grafio made things easy, but I lost control I had in OmniGraffle. That said, I know I would have resorted to Pen and Paper long before I finished the task in OmniGraffle.

Kudos to Grafio, solid app with a nice ease of use.

Noteshelf

Gabe Weatherhead’s recent post about ink engines on the iPad Pro caused me to go back and download all my apps again to see if any have gotten better for taking handwritten notes. Something I do off and on with the iPad. Most remain the same, so Noteshelf remains my top choice.

While lacking in UI, the ink, palm rejection, speed, and ease of use are my favorite of the available apps. If I need to have a mix of typed notes and handwritten notes, then Notes.app is the best you can get for that. Procreate remains tops for drawing, but is too cumbersome to use for taking notes.

The downside to all of this is that I am now once again taking notes in my Baron Fig, and on my iPad Pro — causing me much confusion and adding to the clutter on my desk.

But, what I didn’t know is that Noteshelf 2 is our (4 months ago!). I’ll need more time testing it, but I much prefer the new UI design on it.

I’ll report back on this new version soon, but I see no reason to not buy it.

Forward email as attachment

I ran into an issue, working with people who wanted me to forward an email as an attachment not just by clicking forward. I assumed this was something you really would struggle to do on an iPad, but some quick searching around brought about the answer, in Mail no less.

Start a new draft. Slide that draft down Drag the email you want to attach from the list, to the draft (this will pop it back open) Let go

There you have it, it is somehow amazing to me that someone at Apple thought this was important enough to add to iOS, but it’s there.

Road Trip Planning

My wife and I are thinking about taking the family on a road trip this summer, and as such I set out on a search for a dedicated app for this task. I wanted to be able to add a ton of points and get an idea for travel time between those points, as well as the overall trip duration.

After trying a couple apps, I started with Roadtrip Planner, which leaves a lot to be desired in design, but it gets the job done in the most minimal way possible. By that I mean you can add route markers (places you want to drive to) and points of interest (places you want to mark on the map, but not be routed through/between). It works well, but it seems that they built the basic product and started adding features by picking those which would simply be the easiest to add, not which might be the most helpful to a user.

For instance, it would be nice if:

I could tell the app how long I wanted to stay at each stop, so I could not only see overall drive time, but also see how long of a trip I’ve planned.

I could tell the app that between marker 2 and 3, I want to avoid highways, between marker 5 and 6 I want to be on highways and not interstates, and the rest to select the fastest route.

I could specific the departure time from each location, to get a sense of how that effects arrival times and trip duration.

Be able to highlight areas I’ll be driving through during meal times so that I can pre-plan on a place to eat, or otherwise adjust departure times.

These all seem doable, and would really take a tool like this to the next level — but as it is, it’s a basic as you can get planning tool. Nothing great, nothing terrible — about the same as the last one I used back in 2005 on my Mac. Yikes.

Next I downloaded RoadTrippers and immediately found a vastly different experience, and many of the above listed features are in some way in the app. For instance, when viewing your itinerary you can set dates for each place indicating when you’d like to be there. You can also see the chosen main road between each point and chose to simply avoid highways between certain points.

The main feature, or draw, of RoadTrippers is the massive database of points of interest it has, which can easily be added by tapping on them as you plan your route. This app is as frustrating as it is tantalizingly close to being something really great, but then has some very odd limitations.

For example, it’s portrait only on the iPad, and you must use it with an account — which is lame. While you can set dates, they are essentially disregarded metadata in the app. Meaning that the app shows the dates, but doesn’t use them to calculate anything, so while my dates cover over a week, the travel time still shows as only the total driving time as if that’s meaningful at all.

Further, RoadTrippers seems primarily targeted at people who have only the ability to pick one place they want to go, and then lean on this app for finding what you can do along the way. That’s pretty handy, but is also annoying at times.

Overall, I found RoadTrippers to be the much better choice of the two apps, but not by as large of a margin as you might suspect given how much nicer RoadTrippers looks. I also question whether the people behind these apps have ever planned a road trip before.