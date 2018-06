Looks like GORUCK has a new variant of that awesome 10L Bullet Ruck out. The major change seems to be the handle at the top of the bag. It is now the proper GR1 style handle instead of the nylon webbing loop. Very tempted to ditch my bullet to get one of these (if you want mine to help facilitate this swap for me reach out. I have a Steel color 10L). After the GR1 the 10L Bullet is my favorite GORUCK bag.

Rumor has it GORUCK has a 15L Bullet Ruck coming out this summer too.

Posted by Ben Brooks