Getting in Shape

In February of 2017 I made the decision that I needed to get in shape. I was larger, and more out of shape than I had ever been in my life. And while it wasn’t a dire situation, I could tell that I was more physically winded by things which had previously never troubled me. And this fact was now troubling me, so I made a simple decision: get in shape.

For me I started by rucking, I wrote about why I chose rucking shortly after I had started:

Rucking is a military thing, but the civilian form is detailed well by GORUCK here. And while I’ve never done a challenge, nor do I have much interest in them, this seemed like a great way to work out. I can be outside, in nature getting fresh air, the walk to the area is short, and I get to wear awesome backpacks. Basically, this was tailored to me.

I’ve kept at it too. When I started rucking I wore a size 38 pant. We don’t have a scale at our house (by choice) and I abhor the idea of controlling my food in any way. But I knew that in college, when I could last say I was in great shape, I was a size 34. Today I am a size 35, bordering on 34, and I feel stronger than when I rowed in high school. There are a few things that I’ve found now almost a couple years into this process that I felt might be beneficial to share.

Soda

Right around mid-2016 I had hit another low point with my soda consumption. I have, for my entire life (there’s pictures of me at 5 drinking soda) consumed an unreasonable amount of soda. And as most people are now accepting, this is flat out terrible for you. So how much soda? I do know there were distinct times when I would drink 6 cans per day. Suffice to say, that it was my primary liquid.

Gross.

I’ve never liked drinking still water, and for a long time hated coffee. But it was coffee that kicked the soda for me. Because if I drank two cups of coffee, and then a Pepsi, I WAS FUCKING WIRED. And felt awful, but soda no longer had the caffeine I craved. So I replaced the soda with sparkling water.

Yeah, I know, hipster. But I don’t give a shit. Because there is simply no way sparkling water and coffee are worse for me than 6 cans of Coke a day. It’s just not possible. Soda has a ton of calories, so I know that kicking this habit also lead to my weight loss, as well as my general better health — or so I assume.

I still eat tons of shit, because life should be lived.

Routine?

One thing I read was that creating a routine is key to staying on task with working out. I certainly found this to be the case for the first couple months. You have to form a habit.

However, since then I’ve found that something far more fundamental needs to be done: you need to make it easy for yourself to work out. By this I mean:

You should always have specific clothes you wear, have them ready, know where they are, and be fast at putting them on.

you should know the route you need to take to get to your work out, or in my case, to do your workout

know how long from start to finish and dressed again, a workout will take.

The last one was the key for me. When I started I was out of shape and never knew how long it might take, so once I started timing things I felt more confident. That confidence meant that I no longer used the excuse “hmm, I might not have enough time” and thus avoided the workout. Now I know: if I have an hour, I can do a workout, and I know what to do to cut that to 40 minutes if I need to.

The shitty part: this can really only be figured out by trial and error.

Rucking

I still only ruck as my workout, but I love it. I know it’s not for everyone but it really is a fantastic work out, which is easy to do and requires very little gear. I started with a 20lb Ruck Plate in my backpack, and moved on to a 30lb. All in my bag weighs about 34-ish lbs, and I’ve kept it there. Instead of increasing the weight, I try to speed my pace, which seems to be harder than just carrying more weight at a slower pace.

A faster pace also pushes out any other thoughts in your head. To move fast with weight, you have to focus on moving fast. I’ve stuck with rucking, about 4 times per week, averaging about 3.2 miles per ruck. I target sub-15 minute mile pace, using Gaia GPS to track my workout.

These days I do 90% of my rucks on sidewalks, as the forest is great, but slow, treacherous when wet, and muddy as hell. Much easier and a better workout on concrete. I’ve done my workouts in rain, snow, heat and everything else, none of it bothers me as much as heat does.

You also don’t need a GORUCK bag and Ruck Plates to do a ruck. Grab any backpack and put any weight in it. To start, toss in 10lbs and go for a walk. You might be surprised how that can work up a sweat.

My Kids

A lot of people say they get in shape to live long for their kids. For me, it was so that I could take my kids with me to do stupid things. Like a hike that is slightly too long for their little legs, or a bit too much time at a mall, Costco, theme park, or where ever. So that I had the confidence to know I could walk all that with them, pick them up when they are tired, and carry them back to the car without collapsing.

Stupid? Sure. But I can do it now, and I have, and this makes me happy. Ultimately, for me, that’s what getting in shape has been about: my own happiness and no one else’s.