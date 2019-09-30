Member Journal — 9/30/19

This week: $5 off, podcast ad blocker that all apps should use, where we are with iPhone, iPhone 11 Pro briefly, and iPadOS notes.

A Podcast and Radio Ad Blocker

Oh wow, this is great. It is an ad blocker for podcasts and radio, which uses some audio like matching stuff to snuff out ads in audio. That’s pretty amazing.

Now we will see who owns the podcasting apps. And I am not really joking, because this is a great feature and something every podcast app should implement, except if like the owners of the app make money from podcasting, right?

You must be a member to read the rest of this article.