Memorial Day Sales, a Heads Up

Some good items I’ve seen on sale for this Memorial Day — typically I ignore posting this stuff but the deals are pretty solid:
- REI has the Garmin Instinct Solar on sale at $324. While I only have the non-solar variant, this is the one I would get if I were buying today. Love the Instinct lineup.
- Speaking of REI, I should mention they have Nalgene bottles at crazy low prices. I don’t love using Nalgene bottles day to day, but I have a ton for the kids, or to just toss into a bag if I am not sure if I need water. I never have to worry about them, they are indestructible feeling.
- Huckberry has the Mystery Ranch Urban Assault 21 in the wildfire scholarship series on sale down to $88 — that’s a really cool Urban Assault variant. Sierra has a ton of other colors of the UA21 on sale down to $67 which is a crazy good deal on a really solid bag. The UA21 is super nice, but check my review before you buy.
- Moosejaw has their Mystery Ranch collab pack on sale, the Steffen. At $75 it’s not as good of a deal as the UA21 but it’s a little bigger and has a more classic look. I actually have this bag, I thought it looked cool so I grabbed it for a backpack for my wife. I have only used it once for the office, but I was pleasantly surprised. I think the UA21 is better, but i you prefer a more classic look for a simple office bag, you could do a lot worse for $75.
Have a good weekend.
Note: This site makes use of affiliate links, which may earn the site money when you buy using those links.