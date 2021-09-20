Member Journal — 9/20/21

This week: why Facebook is reprehensible; iPhone 13; iPad mini; and some new stuff that came in. I mean at this point, you have to assume that people still working at Facebook actively agree with what Facebook is doing — there’s far too many other people hiring for staying at Facebook to be any other reason. I guess it could be their greed, stock options only vest so often often all.

You must be a member to read the rest of this article. (Already a member? Log In.)

Note: This site makes use of affiliate links, which may earn the site money when you buy using those links.