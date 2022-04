The Smart Alec was the first bag I reviewed on this site, at least as far as I can remember. Way back in December of 2011, I wrote about it in what became a three part series for reasons lost to time. And I had a small update later about some design changes.

Over time the Smart Alec was discontinued, and I moved on from mine. I still think of that bag fondly, and with very few changes, Tom Bihn has opened pre-orders for another run of the bag. Go get your nostalgia on.

Order here.

Posted by Ben Brooks