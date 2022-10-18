Emisar D1 Mini Pocket Thrower

So you want throw, but not too much throw and you still want to slip it in your pocket? That’s the KR1 and the D1 from Emisar and Noctigon. Here, I grabbed the new D1 with the SFT-40 for a balanced beam shape.

It’s… fine…

Size, Emitter, Power

This is the D4V2 body, mated to a revised head with the similar setup internally as the KR1. This retains the backlit side switch to control the Anduril 2.0 software. It is powered by an 18650 battery, but can take 18350 and 18500 with optional tubes for the light.

It’s a single emitter light, here with the SFT-40 at 6500k. This offers a large hotspot, less throw, but a more ‘TIR’ feeling beam shape overall. It’s a tight beam, and does reach out.

This is a compact package, and exactly what you expect from a mini-throw variant of the popular D4V2.

It’s still easily pocketable, but the head on this is quite bulky (35mm diameter), so you’ll need to account for that if you do plan on trying to carry in your pocket. There’s a ton of emitter options, so go wild there.

In Use & Carry

I tested this light during my 5:00am rucking sessions, where it’s rather dark, and I have a need to see what animal that dark blob in the distance might be. There’s far too many skunks around here lately for me to chance walking by something unidentified.

For this task the D1 performed really well. You can easily setup Anduril to work exactly how you need. In hand the light is grippy and easy to handle when tired and sweaty. And the side switch keeps you from fumbling about.

The new style deep carry clip is a welcomed addition here as well, but not necessary on this light given the girth on it overall. There’s essentially no way to hide way this light in non-cargo pants pockets, so deep carry is a rather pointless addition — still nice to see the revision on these clips overall.

Beam Stuff

Let’s talk about the beam, because this is one area I struggle with on this light. Now this will be dependent on the emitter you choose. Again, SFT-40 here.

While there’s a wide spill area, even with the SFT-40, the hot spot is still quite small.

When comparing it to the LH351D in an RRT01 Raptor at the same distance:



D1 on the left.



D1 on the bottom in this pic.

The D1 is producing a very tight hotspot with dim spill, whereas the more well rounded RRT01 is producing a diffuse hotspot (thanks LH351D) with a much brighter spill area.

In practice, what this means is that I hated trying to walk using the D1 as my flashlight to light my path. It’s great for reaching out and spotting things a decent distance away — much better than the D4V2, or RRT01. But both of those lights (with any emitter I have tried) are superior as light I would want to walk down a dark path with.

Which is why throwers, mini or otherwise, are difficult lights to own and use. The hotspots are so tight, that they lack versatility in their beam shapes. But what they are designed to do, they do very well, and there’s no exception here.

What this light lacks for something you want to walk with, it makes up for when you want to reach out and look at something in the distance. It successfully spotted 4 skunks over my testing, at about 100 feet.

Overall

For me, I like the design on this light, the feeling, and the fit and finish. It’s very well done. But I don’t like using this light much. It’s a fun toy, and certainly something I’ll bring along when luggage space allows for it as something to play with.

But it’s not really a light I want to use in place of really any other flashlight I own, including the D4V2. It is in no way bad, but throwers have always been a tough thing to find utility from. But, for a little light you can carry in your pocket or bag, this light will be super fun.

Buy here, starting at about $40.

Note: This site makes use of affiliate links, which may earn the site money when you buy using those links.