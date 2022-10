GORUCK released the GR2 (26L and 34L) in Heritage materials, as well as the Bullet Ruck. They both look great, but be advised that the prices on these are a premium over the stock ones. (Oh, and a Field Pocket in Heritage.)

I can’t speak to those items directly, but the GR1 Heritage I bought was a tough price to swallow, but ultimately a bag I love and have no regrets buying.

Posted by Ben Brooks