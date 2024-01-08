The Brooks Review

Member Journal — 1/8/24

A look back at the gear I used the most in 2023, and where I might be headed this year.

This week: my 2023 gear usage report; gear tracking this year; slimming back and 2024 gear thoughts.

You must be a member to read the rest of this article. (Already a member? Log In.)

Note: This site makes use of affiliate links where and when possible. These links may earn this site money when utilized.

BECOME A MEMBER

Join Today, for Exclusive Access.

Click to Join

Posted

in

,

by

Ben Brooks