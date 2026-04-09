Arc’teryx Gamma MX Hoody

A really good softshell for cooler weather, if the weather is in the exact correct range.

I didn’t own the Gamma for very long before I was longing for the Gamma MX, so I was very happy to be gifted this from my wife this past winter. Since receiving this, it’s been on hikes, walks, and trips with me all over. I’ve come to find that this is an exceptionally good layer for very cold activities, or to wear casually in cooler temps.

It is, however, a different beast than the standard Gamma.

Materials & Specs

First, a quick rundown on this jacket:

Fortius 2.0™ softshell (49% Polyester, 35% Nylon, 16% Elastane) with a DWR (Durable Water Repellent) finish.

Size M Weight: 555 g / 1 lb 3.6 oz

Taped seams for a smoother finish

helmet compatible StormHood™ with Cohaesive™ adjustments

This is essentially the same outer face material as the Gamma, but with a bonded fleece on the inside of it, making the material thicker, less breathable, and thus warmer. It is what most people think of when they hear “softshell fleece”.

In Use

Here’s what the Gamma MX is designed for:

A proven performer for alpine specialists, backcountry skiers, and ice climbers, this versatile softshell provides light insulation, weather resistance, and freedom of movement. It is ideal for climbing, ski touring, and other mixed-conditions backcountry adventures in cold weather.

In other words is a durable layer made for pretty cold activities. On it’s own, you’ll be cold in near freezing temps without a warmer layer under the jacket. Start exerting yourself, and you’ll want that temp below freezing so that you don’t overheat. It does breath, but not nearly as well as as the base Gamma does.

So you might want to compare this to something like the Proton line, where it has a wind shell and insulation. The Proton will breathe much better, but won’t block nearly the wind, nor will it be as durable. I’ll also note that I wore the Gamma MX on a cool (45°F) and rainy day in Portland, and I stayed dry and warm enough with just a flannel under the jacket.

For me that’s the thing about this layer, it’s a very niche item. It’s warm, but not really so warm that you’ll be wearing it in the winter when it’s quite cold, unless you are doing something like snowshoeing, then it might hit well.

There is one downside to this, the bonded fleece means that the sleeves can be quite “sticky” to slide some layers through. Fleece on fleece, is going to feel like velcro, and some baselayers might oddly bunch under this jacket because of the friction.

For use, I would classify this two ways:

It’s a heavier “never take off” layer if you are doing active things in sub-35°F weather. It’s a great layer for around town during the cooler, but not cold, days.

I got too warm in this at 40°F during a hike. And slightly chilled at that same temp with only a flannel under it walking around town. Nailing the temp range on this is tricky.

There is one area where I think this jacket really shines: travel. It has been a beast when traveling. It’s durable, so you don’t need to worry about it standing up to tasks, or breaking down/tearing when you are stuffing it in bags.

It levels up the warmth on sweaters or layers you have with you, by adding great wind blocking, and enough weather protection that you can dash out in rain and snow. It’s also very comfortable to fly in, and has good secure pocketing on it.

The downside for travel is bulk, as the standard Gamma packs down better, but the Gamma MX is warmer and more ideal for in-the-city tasks. It’s also better looking and quieter than a standard GoreTex jacket. I wouldn’t want to wear it in a massive downpour needing to stay dry, but 20-30min of walking around in the average PNW rain is not a big deal with this.

Overall

I really like this jacket, however I do think the standard Gamma is the better buy. If you can have two, and you live in a cooler climate, then the MX is a really nice addition. This winter has been very warm in Boulder, and because of that this Gamma MX has come in quite handy. I’d likely wear it a ton more if I stilled lived in the PNW as it can handle those moderate temps, and lackluster but constant rain well.

I do recommend this, but with the caveat that it is a niche player, and probably something you should check out in person first.

Buy here, $400