Pioneer Carry Division Bifold Wallet

A fantastic wallet with some clever features to make it feel like it is your wallet over time.

Note: this item was provided for review.

As I mentioned in my Best List roundup at the end of 2025: there was no pick because I couldn’t stand behind anything I had been using. I’ve been cycling through loads this year, which is why I was excited when Pioneer Carry reached out to see if I wanted to test the Division Bifold. It’s a really great wallet — large, but easy to use and capable.

I’m a fan of this one, and it’s what I’ve been using the most.

Materials & Specs

This is a folding wallet that can hold 4–6 (or more) cards with a flat bill compartment. It comes in at an empty weight of 1oz, and measures (officially) 3.6in x 3in x 0.15in. The thickness is highly variable based on what you’re carrying.

The onyx variant I have is 10XD™ ripstop fiber (UHMWPE), but some colors come in 3PN™ 3-ply nylon with a DWR finish. This wallet has what Pioneer Carry calls FutureForm™, which they describe as a flexible core for structure and a leather-like feel. What I think they mean is that it molds over time and develops a little shaping as you use it. I’ve been using this hard, and I can only slightly see that starting.

Features:

No-sew, heat-welded waterproof construction

RFID protection (13.56 MHz)

4 card slots

2 hidden pockets (behind the card slots)

Large cash pocket

The construction is great, and this oddly doesn’t look super technical — it just looks like a wallet.

In Use

My take on the overall pitch for this wallet: you buy it because you’re tired of your other wallets falling apart, or not holding up when you forget one in your pocket and it sails through the wash. This wallet feels like it will easily outlast me.

My short summary would be that it works really well, but it can become quite a thick wallet if you’re not careful.

Let’s start with the only real issue I had: when the wallet is really stuffed, it can be tricky to extract a credit card from the front slots. I don’t think there’s a way around this — it’s just a fact. It only happened after I overloaded the wallet while running from the ATM back home. Something to consider if you feel like this is on the small side for you; it’s certainly on the large side for me.

As I mentioned, this wallet can get quite full. With my standard load, it’s about 17mm at the thickest point (with no compression applied). I wouldn’t classify that as huge, but it’s certainly not slim either. This is par for the course with a folding design like this, where you have compartments. So while it’s thick and slightly bulky, I’d be hard-pressed to say it’s anything other than the nature of the beast — it certainly handles capacity well.

This wallet nails three things really well.

First, it’s a well-designed wallet that’s functional without being overly clever. Most wallets do something silly, especially with “hidden pockets,” which makes those features cumbersome to use and easy to forget about. These pockets are hidden in the sense that they’re not readily visible when you open the wallet. Otherwise, they’re decently accessible and a great place to keep a few things out of plain sight.

Second is how good the materials are. They not only feel nice and durable, but they also feel as though they break in over time. The edges are softer and slightly rolled compared to when I got it, but the materials don’t feel worn. It’s a nifty trick. Even the welding at the seams is evident when you feel how thin the edges are, instead of built up like you might expect. It’s subtle, but additive to how nice the setup is.

All of this comes together in a package that’s really easy to use. Normally my wallet stays in my purse, so the size matters very little. I did take this on a trip where I wanted it in my front pocket for security. In either case, I’ve found this wallet really easy to use. It’s easy to grab the card I need, stash change, or pull the bill I want without having to fish out all the bills. This is partly the design, and partly the materials. For instance, the design means the cash is easy to get to when you open the wallet. The materials help things slide in and out of the pockets easily, while the depth of the pockets keeps things from falling out (shaking it upside down doesn’t dislodge anything).

Overall

I really like this wallet. I’ve been needing to swap over to another wallet for testing, but each time I do, I move right back to this one because I don’t want to stop using it.

It’s not the thinnest on the block, but it looks good, forms well, and functions fantastically.

This is certainly worth the money.

Buy here, $98