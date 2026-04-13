Member Journal — 4/13/26

This week: some coding projects I did from my iPhone and the results are astounding.
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Coding small apps while on vacation, wild shit.
This week: some coding projects I did from my iPhone and the results are astounding.
You must be a member to read the rest of this article. (Already a member? Log In.)
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